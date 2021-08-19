New Clip Released For ‘Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian’

In last year’s Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker was one of the biggest reveals and best-kept secrets of the acclaimed show thus far. The story of the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back is the subject of a special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Watch the exclusive, new clip, featuring fan-favorite Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, from the Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale.

The second season of The Mandalorian was recognized with 24 nominations at this year’s Emmy awards, including Best Drama Series, for which final round voting is now open.

In season two, The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale will premiere on August 25 exclusively on Disney+.

Image: Disney+
