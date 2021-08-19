‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in December

The cult classic is coming to glorious 4K in a new Ultra HD Blu-ray release!

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is the cult classic film featuring a wild blend of live-action and animation in the fictional Toontown. Directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Steven Spielberg, the film is a zany spin on the Golden Age of Hollywood. The physical release will be available to purchase on December 7. In addition to a standard release, Best Buy will offer an exclusive Steelbook version as well.

Interestingly, the film has already been available in 4K on Disney+, and this disc will likely feature the same transfer.

The bonus features, all of which can be found on the previous Blu-ray release, are listed below.

Filmmakers’ Audio Commentary – View the film with Audio Commentary by filmmakers Bob Zemeckis, Frank Marshall, Steve Starkey, Jeff Price, Peter Seaman and Ken Ralston.

– View the film with Audio Commentary by filmmakers Bob Zemeckis, Frank Marshall, Steve Starkey, Jeff Price, Peter Seaman and Ken Ralston. The Roger Rabbit Shorts Tummy Trouble – The accident-prone Roger Rabbit faces new perils when he is left to baby-sit for the mischievous Baby Herman. Roller Coaster Rabbit – Mother takes Baby Herman to the State Fair, and leaves him with Roger Rabbit so she can visit the psychic (fortune-teller). Trail Mix-Up – Roger Rabbit returns in an all-new outdoor adventure that finds the irrepressible Toon star on a hilarious, disaster-filled camping trip.

Deleted Scene The Pig Head Sequence – Judge Doom and the weasels teach Eddie Valiant a lesson in a way that only Toontown can. With intro by director Robert Zemeckis.

Who Made Roger Rabbit – A behind-the-scenes making of, hosted by Charles Fleischer, the voice of Roger Rabbit.

– A behind-the-scenes making of, hosted by Charles Fleischer, the voice of Roger Rabbit. Before and After – Split screen comparison reveals the unbelievable talent of the live-action actors, animators and the special effects.

– Split screen comparison reveals the unbelievable talent of the live-action actors, animators and the special effects. Toon Stand-Ins – Watch as the cast rehearse with life size stand-ins for the toons.

– Watch as the cast rehearse with life size stand-ins for the toons. Behind the Ears: The True Story of Roger Rabbit – An in-depth, behind-the-scenes documentary.

– An in-depth, behind-the-scenes documentary. On Set! Benny the Cab – The making of a scene from the movie.

