First Look at ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Revealed; ‘The Green Knight’ Composer Reteaming With Director David Lowery to Score

Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Peter Pan, Peter Pan & Wendy, wrapped production last week. With a production wrap, a new photo has been shared with us of Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson in costume as Peter Pan and Wendy.

Photo shared with us; If you’re the source, please reach out to us for credit

As the Disney+ film moves on to the post-production phase, the studio has found a composer for the project and the name should not be a surprise to anyone who is a fan of director David Lowery’s previous work.

Composer Daniel Hart, who most recently scored Lowery’s most recent film The Green Knight, has been brought on to score Peter Pan & Wendy. Hart has scored every movie David Lowery has directed which includes Aint Them Bodies Saints, The Old Man & The Gun, A Ghost Story, and Disney’s 2016 reimagining of Pete’s Dragon.

This live-action remake is expected to be unlike things we have seen from the other remakes. David Lowery has called this movie The Revenant with flying kids, which ironically the crew that worked on that film worked on this one as well. He has recently said it is heavily inspired by The Lighthouse.

I hesitate to use the word grounded because it has fairies and flying children in it. But when I went to talk to the studio about it I was like ‘What if we stay true to the original material, remove the problematic elements of both the novel and the animated film of course, but then treat it like The Revenant. What if we made The Revenant with flying kids?’ And they were into it. It’s not 100% like that but it’s sort of the ethos by which we’ve gone about making it….That was sort of the idea, have it be visceral, have it be grounded, it’s still joyful, it’s still full of exuberance and magic, so that’s why I don’t like to use the word ‘grounded.’ Lowery

Peter Pan & Wendy stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts, Captain Marvel) as Captain Hook; Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as Wendy; Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) as Peter Pan; Yara Shahidi (Black•ish) as Tinker Bell; Jim Gaffigan (Troop Zero); Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Mrs. Darling; Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Mr. Darling; newcomers Joshua Pickering as John; Jacobi Jupe, brother of actor Noah Jupe, as Michael and Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily.

The film was originally set to be released on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, and sometime later scheduled to be released theatrically, but in December 2020, the film was officially announced during Disney’s Investor Day Meeting last December and is expected to be released as a Disney+ exclusive again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is scheduled to be released on Disney+ in 2022.

We will be getting our first look at the film during Disney+ Day in November. Disney+ will also show off tons of from projects like Pinocchio, Disenchanted, and various projects from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and the Muppets.

