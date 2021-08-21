‘Tron 3’ Adds ‘Dune’ Production Designer Patrice Vermette

Disney is moving forward on their third entry in Tron franchise tentatively titled Tron: Ares. While filming is expected to start until next summer, the studio is already putting together an amazing team to once again bring the world of Tron back to life.

Production Patrice Vermette has been tasked with that job. Vermette, who’s work will next been seen in Warner Bros’ highly-anticipated sci-fi epic Dune. The beauty we have already seen in the images and trailers for Dune means we can expect the same quality for Tron, which is known for its vibrant color aesthetic of Blues and Oranges.

Image: Disney

Garth Davis (Lion) is set to direct with Jared Leto (Zack Snyder’s Justice Legue) on board to star. Last we heard on the project was that Disney was looking for a young Asian actress to co-star, the name we had heard thrown around was Mulan herself, Liu Yifei, as of now, it is unknown if things have changed since. Jesse Wigutow (It Runs in the Family) has written the most recent draft of the script.

While the original 1982 version of the film, starring Jeff Bridges, was met with a cult following, it’s 2010 sequel was met with mixed reviews. Despite bringing back Bridges, Tron: Legacy didn’t seem to resonate with critics, many stating the film and its characters lacked emotion and substance. However, the film was financially profitable for Disney, and it too has gained its own following, and fans have been clamoring for another film, and don’t worry… you’ll get one.

It is unclear if Jeff Bridges, Garett Hedlund, and/or Olivia Wilde or any other characters from Tron Legacy will return for the newest Tron film. Check back for more updates on this project as we get them.

