Oh, Bother! Disney Offers An Exclusive Look At The Upcoming ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Musical

Ahead of its premiere in New York City on October 21, Disney release some promotional photos for its next bold endeavor on Broadway, Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation.

Courtesy of Matthew Murphy and the Walt Disney Company.

While no official synopsis has been revealed yet, Disney’s site has this to say about it:

Featuring songs by the Sherman Brothers’ (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, The Aristocats) and by original author A.A. Milne, this beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation is set deep in the Hundred Acre Wood and told with stunning life-size puppetry through the eyes of Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their very best friends: Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl… and Tigger, too!

After being first announced in May, the show was developed and is presented by Jonathan Rockefeller. In a press release Disney put out Thursday, Rockefeller is quoted as calling the creative process an “adventure.”

Additionally, he says:

“Disney’s Winnie the Pooh material is so incredibly rich, that after more than half a century, I doubt there is anyone who hasn’t been profoundly moved or feels a personal connection with the wonderful characters of Pooh,…The question we posed ourselves when creating this intimate musical adaptation was, ‘How do we bring Pooh from the screen and onto the stage in an entirely fresh and new way, yet one that still pays homage to the deep canon of Winnie the Pooh iconography?’ The answer was easy… well, conceptually easy, in theory. We needed to create incredible, brilliant, and amazing puppetry that makes it impossible to believe the characters aren’t real. Audiences can expect their hearts will be captivated by the characters, and their imaginations will soar with these life-size puppets.”

The last time families saw Winnie the Pooh was in Disney’s 2018 live-action adaptation titled Christopher Robin, which was made in the vein of Steven Spielberg’s Hook. While that one was a bit grimm, this iteration looks like a more lighthearted affair.

Tickets are on sale now here.

