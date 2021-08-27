Martin Freeman Has a New Look, and Riri Williams Appears in New ‘Black Panthers: Wakanda Forever’ Set Photos

New set photos have been revealed for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is currently in production. In the batch of photos, we get our first look at Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams and Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross sporting a new look.

Martin Freeman set photos come from Just Jared.

We have new photos of Martin Freeman on the set of the upcoming #BlackPanther2! https://t.co/rL1XAT6euv — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 26, 2021

The Thorne first look was shared through an unofficial Black Panther Twitter account.

Here is an updated look at Dominique Throne (Riri Williams) filming scenes on the set of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER.



(via: @CreamOrScream) pic.twitter.com/UHmZmFOIOp — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) August 26, 2021

Read: Marvel Studios ‘Werewolf By Night’ Casting a Latino Lead

Director Ryan Coogler is back behind the camera for the highly-anticipated sequel, that is shooting in both Atlanta and Boston. The core cast from the first film is set to return including Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the aforementioned Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Coel also join the sequel, both their roles are being kept under wraps, but rumors are Huerta is playing Namor, and Coel is playing Madame Slade. Dominique Thorne is making her debut as the character Riri Williams aka Ironheart. Ironheart will also get her own series on Disney+, which is said to begin production next Spring.

Marvel Studios is keeping quiet on all production details and how they are moving forward without their star Chadwick Boseman, who sadly lost his battle with cancer last Summer. . Although, studio multiple executives have indicated that it will not use any CGI or facial technology to include the late star in the film, nor will they recast the role.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

Related