‘Jungle Cruise’ Sequel Officially in The Works Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to Return

After weeks of teasing from star Dwayne Johnson, Disney is officially moving forward on a Jungle Cruise sequel. The news comes just hours after the film passed $100 million at the domestic box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to return for the sequel, reprising their roles as wisecracking dad joke skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Michael Green, who co-wrote Disney’s latest hit, is set to write the new adventure. Director Jaume Collet-Serra is also expected to return behind the camera. The film’s producing team of John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. Scott Sheldon returns as executive producer.

Jungle Cruise has had pretty nice legs at the box office, despite being released in a pandemic and being released simultaneously on Disney+ with Premier Access. The film is closing in at $200 million at the worldwide box office. While Disney+ has yet to release updated numbers for the film, the last we heard was that the film made $100 million through Premier Access. That was enough for Disney to give the greenlight on the A CinemaScored film.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank, and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

The film also stars Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa.

