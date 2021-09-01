Rob Yang Joins Searchlight’s Dark Comedy ‘The Menu’

Succession actor Rob Yang is teaming up with his director Mark Mylod for Searchlight’s dark comedy, The Menu. Yang joins the film has ensembled a team mostly comprised of multiple members of the creative team behind the hit HBO series.

Rob Yang joins an ensemble cast that includes Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter franchise), Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Days of Future Past), John Leguizamo (John Wick), Hong Chau (Downsizing), and Janet McTeer (Ozark).

Read: ‘Vacation Friends’ Sequel ‘Honeymoon Friends’ in The Works

The film centers around a young couple (Taylor-Joy and Hoult) who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yang will play Bryce, a rich and entitled tech nerd who expects special treatment since he has a special relationship with the restaurant’s owner until the cold hard truth is served to him and his friends on a silver platter, turning the dinner into a matter of physical and social survival.

Mark Mylod (Succession, Shameless) is set to direct. Adam McKay will produce through his Hyperobject Industries banner along with Betsy Koch. Will Tracy and Seth Reiss penned the script. Searchlight’s SVP Production DanTram Nguyen and director of production Zahra Phillips will oversee for the studio.