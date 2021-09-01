‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ to Film Next March

We are all hyped for any additional news on Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Now, we have an update on the upcoming feature that has Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) set to star as the iconic Disney Princess.

Production on the project is set to begin next March under the working title “Merry”. Filming will take place in the U.K., before the coronavirus pandemic hit, production was slated for Vancouver, Canada.

The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb is set to direct the project. The Girl on the Train screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson penned the script.

The film is said to be a musical with Oscar-winning songwriters Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul are set to write brand new music for the film as they did with the studio’s 2019 box office hit Aladdin, which is available on Disney+ now. Insiders say this film will expand upon the story and music from the original. A big reason the studio has taken its time on this adaptation is making sure they get the music right, and insiders add higher-ups are excited with what Pasek and Paul have come up with following early returns.

Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns, La La Land) is on board to produce the project.

Released in 1938, The Grimm fairy tale gets a Technicolor treatment in Disney’s first animated feature. Jealous of Snow White’s beauty, the wicked queen orders the murder of her innocent stepdaughter, but later discovers that Snow White is still alive and hiding in a cottage with seven friendly little miners. Disguising herself as a hag, the queen brings a poisoned apple to Snow White, who falls into a death-like sleep that can be broken only by a kiss from the prince.

The film which was expected to fail at the box office, surprised audiences, was a massive hit at the box office and became known as “Disney’s Folly.” The success of the film changed opened the door for animation on the big screen and helped put the Walt Disney Company on the map to become the biggest studio in animation today.