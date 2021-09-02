Brady Noon to Lead Disney+ ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Movie

Today, Disney+ released the teaser poster for the all-new animated adventure Diary of a Wimpy Kid, which begins streaming this holiday season. Diary of a Wimpy Kid premieres exclusively on Disney+ December 3, 2021.

Read: Cinematographer Elliot Davis Joins ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.

Directed by Swinton Scott (Futurama) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid features the voices of Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), Ethan William Childress (mixed-ish) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Mickey Mouse).

Jeff Kinney is one of the world’s bestselling authors; Diary of a Wimpy Kid books have sold more than 250 million copies globally in just 14 years. Kinney, who serves as both screenwriter and producer, says, “This film feels like the book come to life, and it’s exciting to see Greg Heffley and his family and friends in their fully-animated glory. It is the Wimpy World in a way no one has seen before. Working on this movie, I feel like we have been sitting on a wonderful secret. I can’t wait to finally share it with the world!”

Diary of a Wimpy Kid premieres exclusively on Disney+ December 3, 2021.