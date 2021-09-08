‘Jungle Cruise’ Composer James Newton Howard to Score Disney+ ‘Willow’ Series

Composer James Newton Howard has been tapped to score the upcoming Disney+ Willow sequel series. The late great James Horner scored the original Willow in 1988.

James Newton Howard is no stranger to The Walt Disney Company, the composer has scored some popular Disney films including Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Treasure Planet, Maleficent, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and most recently Raya and the Last Dragon, Jungle Cruise.

Read: Disney+ Reveals Hallowstream Event with Some Spooky Surprises

Directed by Stephen Woolfenden (Outlander) series will see the return of Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood in the 1988 fantasy classic. Also set to star is Ellie Bamber (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown), Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Amer Chadha-Patel (Aladdin), and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

As of now, details on the follow up are being kept under wraps. Though based on various production grids, the series will follow a group on a mission to save a kidnapped prince. The members of the team include Dove (Bamber), an unassuming kitchen maid who proves she is the “chosen one” as she embarks on the journey. She is joined by Kit (Cruz), the princess whose twin brother was abducted. Kit is destined to be a leader and ultimately the queen. Kellyman plays Jade, a servant who is Kit’s best friend and moral compass. Chadha-Patel will play the fourth member of the group, Boorman, who echoes Val Kilmer’s character in the movie. Boorman is a thief and liar who joins the quest in exchange for getting out of prison.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Wendy Mericle, Ron Howard and Imagine Television will also serve as executive producers, with Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman as co-executive producers. Additionally, Bob Dolman will serve as consulting producer with Julia Cooperman as producer.