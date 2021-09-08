Disney+ Reveals Hallowstream Event with Some Spooky Surprises

Disney has revealed their 2021 Halloween event, appropriately named Hallowstream. Included in the event is a list of recommended movies and series to watch and some spooky surprises!

A new Halloween collection will debut on September 24th. It will include all of the scary offerings Disney+ has to offer, including Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas and even the recent zombie-themed episode of Marvel’s What If…?

Alongside the collection, Disney released posters for their Muppets Haunted Mansion special and their supernatural anthology series, Just Beyond.

Muppets Haunted Mansion Special

Muppets Haunted Mansion will be the first Halloween-themed Muppets special and will feature celebrity cameos and new music as Gonzo is challenged to spend one daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth.

Muppets Haunted Mansion will be available to stream from October 8th.

Just Beyond

Inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine, Just Beyond will take viewers on astonishing and thought-provoking adventures from a reality just beyond our own. From aliens to witches and ghosts, there will be plenty of exciting stories for everyone to enjoy.

All eight episodes of the supernatural anthology series will be available to binge from October 13th.

The announcement of all episodes being available at once further solidifies scoops previously reported by both StreamerNews and The DisInsider.

LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales

LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales will continue a new holiday special tradition from LEGO and Disney+.

In this special, we’ll follow Poe Dameron and BB-8 as they make an emergency landing on Mustafar, where the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt has opened the first all-inclusive Sith-inspired hotel.

Where is this hotel? Only in a castle formerly occupied by the late Darth Vader!

Above is the complete list of content that will be available in the Hallowstream collection. What will you be streaming? Let us know on Twitter or in the comments below!