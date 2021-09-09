Marvel Studios Stands Firm, ‘Eternals’ Will Stick to its November Theatrical Release

If you aren’t subscribed to industry insider Matthew Belloni’s newsletter, What I’m Hearing…, you need to be. Tonight, Belloni shared some news that should keep those excited for Marvel Studios’ upcoming film, Eternals, happy.

In the newsletter, Belloni revealed that thanks to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Labor Day box office performance this past weekend, Disney C.E.O. Bob Chapek and distribution chief Kareem Daniels have made the decision that Eternals will stick to its November 5 release, will indeed receive an exclusive theatrical run. Disney declined to comment.

There were reports that if Shang-Chi didn’t perform well that Eternals could get delayed. However, the Simu Liu-led film was a hit, grossing $94 million domestically and an additional $50 million internationally. As of today, the film has grossed over $157 million worldwide.

When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The story is by Ryan Firpo & Matthew K. Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh.