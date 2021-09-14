Rhode Island Hosts Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

A completely new 1600s-era town, a controlled burn, and a lot of excitement in New England…

According to Google, the LA Metro area, out on the West Coast of the United States, is 33,954 square miles. In contrast, on the East Coast, Newport, Rhode Island lies 2975 and 46 hours east of Hollywood, CA. And Rhode Island — the entire state — is 1213 square miles.

However, don’t tell that to Disney fans. As far as they’re concerned, The Ocean State is the center of the moviemaking universe. Word out of “Little Rhody” says that Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 will be filmed in a completely manufactured set in Lincoln, RI, despite the original being filmed in Massachusetts and LA.

Video from WJAR fills in the details:

Unlike the first movie shot in Massachusetts and Hollywood, Hocus Pocus 2 is being filmed entirely in Rhode Island. @NBC10_KellyO was in Lincoln Monday where one set is being built. https://t.co/HIXMGbwO8o — NBC 10 WJAR (@NBC10) September 13, 2021

Ten weeks of work in total will be done for two nights of filming, likely starting the first week of October, according to a representative from Fairy Dust Productions… The production company will pay the town of Lincoln $25,000, in addition to police and fire details. There will be a controlled burn on the last day of filming, according to a town council meeting. WJAR

Meanwhile, if you happen to be downtown in Providence, Rhode Island — and after you enjoy brunch at Julian’s — you might notice the old Armory is rather busy.

The Cranston Street Armory in Providence. Image: WJAR.

“The Cranston Street Armory is very spacious, it’s got very high ceilings, it’s open space…because of its height ability, it gives an opportunity for a few of those witches to fly around,” said Steven Feinberg, executive director of the Rhode Island Film & Television Office to turnto10.com (a local RI station). “Disney has paid for intensive cleanup of the facility. They’ve added carpets, some mold removal. They’re also paying for all the utilities, so the state doesn’t have to pay the utilities. It’s a very net gain for the state of Rhode Island.”

Moreover, 10 WJAR also reported the state may also end up with a pretty exciting Halloween 2022.

“It’s very exciting, and we’re looking forward — we talked with Disney about doing a big screening of the film when it’s completed next Halloween, not this one,” added Feinberg. “Next year, we plan to have a very big Rhode Island extravaganza premiere to share with the local folks.”

Now, I am in nearby Central Mass. Do you think that counts as local?

Worcester to Lincoln remains just 35 miles away.

Read more on 10 WJAR.