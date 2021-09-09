‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Sets Begin to Rise + Open Call for Extras!

Hocus Pocus 2 is getting ready to begin filming this Autumn/Fall and sets are starting to rise on Chase Farm in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Plus, Disney has released an open casting call for extras in the Rhode Island area!

Stay f—— calm!

Hocus Pocus 2 will reunite Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the infamous Sanderson Sisters, a trio of witches who are hell-bent on keeping their youth and “beauty”.

How do they do this?

Obviously by sucking out the souls of innocent children.

Don’t act as if you’ve never done the same thing…

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Legend Hayley Mills Talks New Memoir, ‘The Parent Trap’, and More (Interview)

The film will follow an aspiring witch, Becca who accidentally summons the Sanderson Sisters on Halloween after finding the dark flame candle at a local magic shop – which also happens to be the former home of the sisters.

For more info on the plot and characters, you can take a look at our previous article which goes into a little more detail.

L-R: Najimy, Midler, and Parker in the original 1993 film.

First Look at Hocus Pocus 2 Sets

Filming for Hocus Pocus 2 is set to take place from early October to December.

With only a few weeks to go, sets have started to rise on Chase Farms in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

READ: Owen Wilson Joins Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Reboot

@amandaasheyb shared two videos of her visit to the set. Although the videos are short we can see wooden structures being built.

It’s believed that Chase Farm will be double as a village from the 1600s, possibly for a flashback scene.

@amandasheyb Since so many people followed me I guess I’ll show more! This is Chase Farms in RI, google it and “hocus pocus” if you don’t believe me, it’s the set. ♬ original sound – Amanda B

Casting Call

More information on Kendall Cooper Casting’s post can be found below.

Since filming for Hocus Pocus 2 is just around the corner, it’s no surprise that casting calls have started to go out.

Kendall Cooper Casting has released a call for child and adult extras of all ethnicities.

READ: Disney+ Reveals Hallowstream Event with Some Spooky Surprises

Firstly, those looking to apply must have had their COVID-19 vaccine and evidence of your vaccination will need to be provided!

Secondly, if for some odd reason you have an issue with the vaccine then all you have to do is – be quiet and not apply!

CLICK HERE for more information on the casting call.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be directed by Anne Fletcher and will be released in the Fall of 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

The first Hocus Pocus is available to stream on Disney+, right now!