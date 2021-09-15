New Trailer for ‘Star Wars: Hunters’ Has Us Intrigued

Lucasfilm Games teases new competitive combat game for Nintendo Switch and mobile….

For Star Wars fans of a certain age, Star Wars: Masters of Teräs Käsi was — at least for a few minutes — the answer to many, many dreams. In 1997, Star Wars video game combat, pitting many different heroes against each other in the style of Mortal Kombat had fans salivating like Bossk. The game held true potential.

However, it never really hit the mark – pun intended.

Star Wars: Hunters – New Trailer!

But wormhole to 2022, when Star Wars: Hunters arrives and we again see the potential. This time, however; we are not seeing the same set of Original Trilogy characters. No, this is a new set of combatants (was that a Jedi droid?).

Image: Zynga

Moreover, the trailer was spectacular.

StarWars.com explained:

Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Hunters will connect players in real time to battle in arena settings inspired by iconic Star Wars locales. Compete as daring bounty hunters, heroes of the Rebellion and hold-outs of the fallen Empire in an action game that immerses you in fast-paced and visually stunning Star Wars conflict. StarWars.com

New Setting. New Characters.

The clip provides a look at the planet of Vespaara. There, Hunters from across the galaxy spar in The Arena. Focused on the dark side warrior, Rieve, in the trailer, the Force wielder brandishes a red lightsaber while pursued by Mandalorian Aran Tal.

Image: Zynga

Meanwhile, thanks to game-maker Zynga, we meet:

Grozz, a Wookiee warrior with a penchant for disarming droids;

Deceptively diminutive Jawas with an arsenal of hidden weaponry;

And Zaina, the Rebel veteran who battles for honor over riches.

Finally, as the video closes, we get a better look at the Arena complex as the Hutt Ship, the command center hovering above the action, reveals itself.

Image: Zynga

“Today’s reveal gives viewers their first look at the Arena, a competitive, spectator stadium attracting Hunters from the far reaches of the galaxy to seek their fortunes,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga in a release.

“Giving a brief glimpse of the Arena’s high-stakes, team-based action, this trailer showcases just a few of the dynamic characters inspired by the Star Wars galaxy that fans will experience in the game. Our teams at NaturalMotion and Boss Alien are excited to show more updates and can’t wait for players to transition from ‘spectator’ to ‘Hunter’ in the future.” Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga

Arriving in 2022, Star Wars: Hunters will be available for free via download. Look for it on Nintendo Switch, App Store, and Google Play.

Check out the trailer, below:

Learn more at swhunters.com.