First Trailer For Searchlight’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ Debuts

Searchlight Pictures has released the trailer for Nightmare Alley, the newest film from director Guillermo del Toro (Shape of Water). The film follows an ambitious carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is.

Read: Rachel Zegler Shines in The New Trailer For ‘West Side Story’

The film also stars Toni Collette (Knives Out), Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man), Richard Jenkins (Shape of Water), Rooney Mara (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), David Strathairn (Nomadland), Clifton Collins Jr. (Sunshine Cleaning), Tim Blake Nelson (Incredible Hulk), and Mary Steenburgen (Step Brothers).

The film is an adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel. The film marks a departure for del Toro, as it contains no “supernatural” elements, as opposed to his previous films, including The Shape of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth, Crimson Peak, and the Hellboy franchise. Del Toro considered this to be a stand-alone adaptation of Gresham’s novel, as opposed to a remake of the 1947 film version starring Tyrone Power.

Nightmare Alley is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.