Eva Longoria Developing Sci-Fi Series ‘Sal & Gabi Break The Universe,’ For Disney Branded TV

Eva Longoria and her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment production banner are set to develop Carlos Hernandez’s award-winning book Sal & Gabi Break the Universe for Disney Branded Television. According to Deadline, Writer-producer Nelson Soler (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) is also attached to the project.

The book follows Sal Vidon a young magician attending Culeco Academy. After his mother died, though, Sal developed the ability to reach into different dimensions, and he and his new friend Gabi Real have an adventure that spans multiple universes to try and bring his mother back to life, only to learn that tampering in alternate universes could ultimately put their entire universe at risk.

Ayo Davis, EVP, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television released a statement on the announcement:

“It’s exciting to work with Eva and Ben on such an imaginative story full of heart and adventure that truly feels authentic in its storytelling and representation of characters. Carlos Hernandez’s heartwarming and humorous book is the perfect addition to our slate of development and is in expert hands with Eva and Ben’s production team.”

Eva Longoria and her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment production banner are staying busy with The Walt Disney Company. They are developing multiple projects with 20th Century Television, different from Disney Branded Television. Longoria is developing a Black-ish spinoff titled Brown-ish. She is also directing Flamin‘ Hot for Disney’s Searchlight Pictures that follows the life of Richard Montanez, who created the popular spicy snack.