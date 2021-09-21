“Un Poco Loco” Scene From ‘Coco’ to Debut in Mickey’s PhilharMagic at The Magic Kingdom in November

It is time to bust out our wooden guitars and sing along. Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced that the “Un Poco Loco” scene from Pixar Animation Studios Coco will debut in Mickey’s PhilharMagic at the Magic Kingdom starting November 12. The sequence will feature a score produced by original Coco composer Germaine Franco.

The news comes just in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration. Recently, Miguel and Dante from the hit film were added to the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection, with golden sculptures coming to all four parks as part of the celebration. you can see these two amigos in EPCOT at the Mexico Pavillion.

Disney Parks Blog

The sequence is already dazzling guests’ eyes and ears at Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland Paris, both debuting in July. The film’s fun, upbeat music and characters combined with the humor of Donald Duck marks the first time Disney and Pixar animators have worked on a creative endeavor where characters from both animation studios will be seen together on screen. Guests will enjoy this new scene alongside all of the show’s current fan-favorite musical numbers.

As the lights dim, we find Donald Duck fast asleep. When he dons Mickey’s Sorcerer’s Hat and decides to try his hand at conducting the concert, he’s suddenly plunged into a 3D dream world of classic Disney animated musical sequences. Experience “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast, “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” from The Lion King, and “You Can Fly” from Peter Pan—plus many more—presented for the first time in stunning 3D.

Mickey’s PhilharMagic features child-friendly, in-house special effects throughout the presentation. These effects, created to further immerse you in the adventure, include light splashes of water and other surprises.