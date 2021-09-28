Disney+ Renews ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ For a Second Season

It looks like The Mysterious Benedict Society was a hit for Disney+. On Tuesday, the streamer announced it has renewed the mystery adventure series for a second season on the streamer. Production is expected to begin on season in early 2022.

The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 will pick up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) and his cohorts to foil the nefarious “Emergency” created by Benedict’s twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. Now they must embark on a perilous journey, relying on wits, intellect, and empathy to try to stop Curtain as he shifts to a new strategy with global implications.

Based on the best-selling YA book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, The Mysterious Benedict Society also stars Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho, and Marta Kessler.

The series is executive produced by Sonar Entertainment, 20th Television, Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, David Ellender, Matt Loze, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi (writer/creator), and Phil Hay (writer/creator). Showrunners for the series are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our journey into Trenton Lee Stewart’s witty, warm and wonderful world in a second season of ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society.’ This has already been such a special experience, thanks to our remarkable cast and collaborators. The belief that 20th Television and Disney+ have shown in our show and their commitment to its values of kindness, empathy, and the celebration of different ways of being make this all very much a joy,” said Hay, Manfredi, Slavkin, and Swimmer.