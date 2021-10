As reported by us and multiple outlets, Aladdin on Broadway was forced to cancel their September 29th performance due to an unspecified number of COVID-19 cases within their cast and crew.

Due to these breakthrough cases, Disney has been forced to cancel all performances from October 1st to October 10th. The show’s next planned performance will now be Tuesday, October 12th at 7 pm.

