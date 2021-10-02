Follow Us

‘Zombies 3’ Teaser Revealed, Hitting Disney Channel in 2022

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Zombies 3 is coming to Disney Channel next year. The third entry in the hit franchise was started production early this summer and recent wrapped production. Now, thanks to star Milo Manheim, we get a first look at the highly-anticipated film.

Manheim took to Instagram to share a quick first look at Zombies 3 and it looks like it’s going to be another musical hit for the long-running channel:

Read: Disney Channel Officially Renews ‘Raven’s Home’ For a Fifth Season

Zombies 3 follows the monster-plagued town of Seabrook, the local high school has three separate cliques: Cheerleaders, Zombies, and Werewolves. When alien tweens arrive to bring peace, they find instead the Earth-like disharmony begins to infect them.

Also returning for the movie is Meg Donnelly (Addison), with Chandler Kinney (Willa), Pearce Joza (Wyatt) and Ariel Martin (Wynter) as the werewolves; Trevor Tordjman as cheerleader Bucky; Carla Jeffery as cheerleader Bree; and Kylee Russell (Eliza), James Godfrey (Bonzo) and Kingston Foster (Zoey) as lovable zombies.

Paul Hoen, who directed the first three films in the franchise returns to direct. Filming is planned take place between the end of May til mid-July in Toronto.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on email
Email

Leave a Reply

READ NEXT

Copyright © 2021 thedisinsider.com Powerd by Abacuschains.com

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube