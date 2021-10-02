‘Zombies 3’ Teaser Revealed, Hitting Disney Channel in 2022

Zombies 3 is coming to Disney Channel next year. The third entry in the hit franchise was started production early this summer and recent wrapped production. Now, thanks to star Milo Manheim, we get a first look at the highly-anticipated film.

Manheim took to Instagram to share a quick first look at Zombies 3 and it looks like it’s going to be another musical hit for the long-running channel:

Zombies 3 follows the monster-plagued town of Seabrook, the local high school has three separate cliques: Cheerleaders, Zombies, and Werewolves. When alien tweens arrive to bring peace, they find instead the Earth-like disharmony begins to infect them.

Also returning for the movie is Meg Donnelly (Addison), with Chandler Kinney (Willa), Pearce Joza (Wyatt) and Ariel Martin (Wynter) as the werewolves; Trevor Tordjman as cheerleader Bucky; Carla Jeffery as cheerleader Bree; and Kylee Russell (Eliza), James Godfrey (Bonzo) and Kingston Foster (Zoey) as lovable zombies.

Paul Hoen, who directed the first three films in the franchise returns to direct. Filming is planned take place between the end of May til mid-July in Toronto.