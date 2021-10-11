‘Halloween’ Director David Gordon Green to Direct Making of Disneylnd Movie For Disney+

David Gordon Green is moving from Blumhouse to the house of mouse. According to Deadline, the Halloween and Halloween Kills director is set to direct Disney+ about Walt Disney’s journey to building “The Happiest Place on Earth”, Disneyland.

Evan Spiliotopoulos, who has a history writing on such Disney projects as The Jungle Book 2, Pooh’s Heffalump Movie, Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure and the $1.26 billion grossing live-action reboot of Beauty and the Beast, is set to write. Cavalry Media spent a year developing the pitch before bringing it to Disney.

Read: ‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton to Helm Disney+ Series ‘American Born Chinese’

Allison Erlichman will oversee for Disney Studios. Dana Brunetti and Matt DelPiano at Cavalry Media will produce with Jason Reed. Reed produced Disney’s live-action take on Mulan last year.

It is unknown if Disney will try to get Tom Hanks to reprise his role as Walt Disney as played the character in 2013’s Saving Mr. Banks. My guess is they will go with someone a little younger. I suggested on Twitter for Disney to do this movie, and my pick for Walt Disney was Tony Stark himself, Robert Downey Jr.

A Saving Mr. Banks style film chronicling the development of Disneyland, and hear me out… RDJ as Walt Disney. https://t.co/AI4IqoJSPs — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) April 25, 2020