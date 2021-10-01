‘Eternals’ Director Chloé Zhao Hints at Tackling a ‘Star Wars’ Project

Could Chloé Zhao make the move from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Star Wars Universe? The Eternals director may have hinted at the possibility in a recent interview with Empire Magazine.

While speaking on Eternals for the publication, Oscar-winning director was asked about her next project, during the interview Zhao brought up Star Wars multiple times to which Al Horner asked “Would you like to direct a Star Wars movie?” Zhao, technically denying the question answered very cryptically:

Hmmmm. I have to tread very carefully with what I say here. [laughs] Yes. Let’s just say, it’s a world I have so much reverence for because it was such an important part of my life. [laugh]

According to insiders, the early reception on Eternals is through the roof. It is likely The Walt Disney Company wants to continue working with Zhao moving forward. From what we have seen from the trailers, it appears she could easily handle a blockbuster with heavy VFX and ensemble cast, something a director needs to know how to handle with a Star Wars. We already know she is a storyteller from her previous work with The Rider and Nomadland. Time will tell if the director will tackle a movie in a galaxy far far away, but we feel this is a good bet.

Eternals is set to hit theaters on November 5, 2021.