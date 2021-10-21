Head to Planet Snoopiter With Snoop Dogg the Mandalorian

Snoop and crew head to a planet where the local fauna is blue….
In the immortal words of Han Solo, “This is not how I thought this day would go.”
But here we are, reporting on Snoop Dogg wearing Mandalorian armor in a music video featuring Mr. Dogg, Too $hort, E-40, and Ice Cube.
The decidedly R-rated parody of The Mandalorian features Snoop in the titular role. Meanwhile, the semi-familiar sights present an adult version of George Lucas’ Star Wars universe, with a clear predication toward John Favreau and Dave Filoni’s corner of the galaxy.
ComicBook.com’s Timothy Adams posted:
The worlds of hip hop and Star Wars have finally collided, all thanks to Snoop Dogg. The prolific artist has released a new music video for “Big Subwoofer” featuring Mount Rushmore, an all-star group consisting of himself and Too $hort, E-40 and Ice Cube. The foursome leans into a Star Wars theme for the video as they soar through the stars in a cruiser… with dual subwoofers on its side. They also find themselves surrounded by alien dancers right out of Jabba the Hutt’s cantina. While Too $hort, E-40 and Ice Cube are dressed in regular everyday attire, Snoop Dogg goes the extra mile by donning the Mandalorian’s Beskar armor.
Of course, there is a Los Angeles Lakers tint to Snoops armor.
Moreover, some have wondered if this star (wars) turn in the video means Snoop Dogg will take a space in space in Season 3 of The Mandalorian.
Either way, the entertainer won’t be joining cousin Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado, who played Mandalorian warrior Koska Reeves, next season.
The WWE wrestler told Bleacher Report, “I’m not on the next season… But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time.”
BTW: If you look at the residents of “Planet Snoopiter,” you will realize that they’d be better suited for Pandora than Batuu.
In fact, Snoop and the boys did visit a cantina, but instead of Oga’s in Galaxy’s Edge, you’ll notice that Mount Rushmore actually visited LA’s Scum and Villainy Catina.
Of course, that establishment claimed the views as their own:
Follow this link to check out the video, but please note the lyrics are NSFW.