Gal Gadot Confirms Her ‘Snow White’ Involvement and Shares Her Excitement

Just a few years hours ago reports surfaced that Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Zack Snyder’s Justice League) had joined the live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Well, Gadot has already confirmed her involvement on the project and shared her excitement on taking on the role of an iconic Disney villain.

Gadot spoke with both Variety and The Hollywood Reporter regarding the role:

“I’m really looking forward to playing this iconic villain. The people involved in this project are very special.”

“I cannot wait to get into her shoes and stand in front of the mirror” – @GalGadot gives us her best evil queen face before explaining how excited she is to play the classic villain in Disney’s upcoming live-action #SnowWhite movie pic.twitter.com/yDwzP2r7sM — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 4, 2021

“There’s a lot I can’t share with you, but the approach to the story is very different, fun and full of joy.”

Gal Gadot, who was just cast as the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of #SnowWhite, opens up about what to expect from the film: "The take on this story is so different and delightful and full of joy. I'm very, very excited." https://t.co/jyWkg31geN pic.twitter.com/bIzIhSC8bF — Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2021

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) is set to star as the iconic Disney Princess. Production on the project is set to begin next March under the working title “Merry”. Filming will take place in the U.K., before the coronavirus pandemic hit, production was slated for Vancouver, Canada.

The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb is set to direct the project. The Girl on the Train screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson penned the script.

The film is said to be a musical with Oscar-winning songwriters Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul are set to write brand new music for the film as they did with the studio’s 2019 box office hit Aladdin, which is available on Disney+ now. Insiders say this film will expand upon the story and music from the original. A big reason the studio has taken its time on this adaptation is making sure they get the music right, and insiders add higher-ups are excited with what Pasek and Paul have come up with following early returns.

Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns, La La Land) is on board to produce the project.