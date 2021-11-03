Gal Gadot Tapped To Play The Evil Queen In Disney’s Live Action ‘Snow White’

It’s the collaboration we didn’t know we wanted, nor needed.

According to Deadline, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has been cast as the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming, live-action Snow White film.

She joins the likes of Cate Blanchett and Angelina Jolie, who have portrayed the female antagonists in the studio’s other live-action fairy tale films.

Gadot joins the previously announced Rachel Zegler, who will star as the titular princess.

The film will be directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man films), while Marc Platt (La La Land) will produce. La La Land‘s Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will also be working on providing the music for the film, reportedly helping to expand on the story and score from the original classic.

Production is expected to begin in early 2022.

Gadot can next be seen in Netflix’s Red Notice later this month.

