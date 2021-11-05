‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shuts Down Production as Letitia Wright Recovers From On-Set Injury

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has temporarily shut down production. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the shutdown is due to Letitia Wright’s recovery from an onset injury back in August.

Anti-vaxxer Wright sustained an injury in late August while the film was shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. At the time, Marvel Studios said the incident would ultimately not impact the shooting schedule of the film. Wright has since been in London while the film continues to shoot around her character Shuri.

Wakanda Forever had been filming mostly in Atlanta at Trilth Studios for the last two months. Director Ryan Coogler is said to have shot all footage that his crew is able to without filming Wright’s scenes. The film will return to production in early 2022 just after the holidays. Wright’s rep shared a statement with the trade, “Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022. Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

Ryan Coogler returns to direct the feature with the core cast from the film also returning, this includes Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Coel also join the sequel, both their roles are being kept under wraps, but rumors are Huerta is playing Namor, and Coel is playing Madame Slade. Dominique Thorne will also make her debut as the character Riri Williams aka Ironheart.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recently had its release date from July moved and is now set to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

