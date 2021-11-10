‘Pinocchio’ Disney+ Release Window Revealed

The Walt Disney Company has given a release window for the highly-anticipated Disney+ live-action adaptation of Pinocchio. The announcement was made today during Disney’s earnings call.

Pinocchio will make it’s debut on the streaming service in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022. That means the possible release timeline is somewhere between July 1st and September 30th next year. This is the same timeline Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel and Lucasfilm’s Andor, also announced today.

Read: Exclusive: Alan Silvestri to Compose Disney+’s ‘Pinocchio’ With Glen Ballard Writing New Songs

Pinocchio is set to star Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Flora & Ulysses) as the titular character, Tom Hanks (Saving Mr. Banks) as Geppetto, Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast) as the Coachman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (50/50) as Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) as Honest John, Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) as the Blue Fairy, and Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos) as Sofia the Seagull, a new character for the film.

The film will be directed by the aforementioned Robert Zemeckis, best known for the Back to the Future franchise and Forrest Gump. He most recently directed the remake of The Witches for HBO Max. Frequent collaborator Alan Silvestri will be working with Glen Ballard to write new songs for the film, though classics such as “When You Wish Upon a Star” will also be included. Chris Weitz (Rogue One) and Simon Farnaby (Paddington 2) also has writing credits on the film alongside Zemeckis. Andrew Miano (The Farewell) is producing.

