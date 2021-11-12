‘Cars’ Sequel Series Announced, Original Cast Set To Return

This just in, Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy will return to voice Lightning Queen and Mater in the upcoming sequel series Cars: On The Road for Disney+.

The series, described as a simple “road trip” by Larry the Cable Guy, will hit the platform in 2022.

You can check out some storyboard art teased by Disney+ below!

Rev your engines: Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater in the #DisneyPlus Original Series: Cars on the Road, streaming in 2022! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/NQCu5tW4we — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

SOURCE: Disney+

