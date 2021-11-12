‘Cars’ Sequel Series Announced, Original Cast Set To Return

Dempsey Pillot November 12, 2021 1 min read

This just in, Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy will return to voice Lightning Queen and Mater in the upcoming sequel series Cars: On The Road for Disney+.

The series, described as a simple “road trip” by Larry the Cable Guy, will hit the platform in 2022.

You can check out some storyboard art teased by Disney+ below!

Stay tuned for more news on projects like this throughout the rest of the day.

SOURCE: Disney+

