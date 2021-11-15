James Monroe Iglehart to Appear in ‘Disenchanted’

It looks like Disney+’s Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted has added a broadway superstar to its cast.

James Monroe Iglehart, who is best known for his performance as the Genie in the original Broadway production of Aladdin, will appear in the highly-anticipated sequel. Iglehart took to his Instagram to share the news prior to the Disney+ Day announcement that the film will debut next Fall. “I am so proud to be a part of this movie! Coming to @DisneyPlus Fall 2022″, Iglehart said.

Disenchanted will see the return of Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey (who will be making his singing debut), Idina Menzel, and James Marsden. Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays will also be joining the cast in addition to Oscar Nunez, Kolton Stewart, and Gabriella Baldachhino.

The film, directed by Adam Shankman (Hairspray) and produced by Barry Josephson (Enchanted, TV’s Bones), Amy Adams (Arrival, American Hustle) and Barry Sonnenfeld (Men in Black, Addams Family Values), is currently shooting in Ireland. Disenchanted will debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.

Earlier this year, we exclusively revealed the plot of the film which will see Giselle, Robert, and Morgan moving to a new house in the suburbs, overseen by Malvina Monroe, the main villain of the film. After problems begin to arise, Giselle makes a wish to transform their lives into a perfect fairytale. However, the spell backfires dramatically and puts Giselle in a rush against the clock to save both her family and her Kingdom of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight.

We also revealed that the Seven Dwarfs will be appearing in the film, and will be part of a major musical number.

Disenchanted will feature new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, whose work on “Enchanted” garnered three Academy Award® nominations.

