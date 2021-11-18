Harry Styles ‘Eternals’ Character Eros aka Starfox Gets an Official Poster

I would say spoiler alert but it’s too late for that now. Today, Marvel Studios revealed an official poster for Harry Styles’ Eternals character Eros.

Harry Styles briefly appeared in the mid-credits scene, introducing the world to the new Eternal Eros, the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger. But Styles wasn’t the only new Marvel character introduced in the credits, as he appeared alongside the CG character Pip the Troll, voiced by Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille).

The final post-credits scene featured a voice cameo from Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as Blade, who will get his own film further down the road.

It is unknown when we will see Styles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, but you don’t cast a worldwide sensation in a major role in a tentpole movie for just a quick post-credit and the scene clearly sets up an Eternals sequel.

For those unfamiliar with the character, in the comics, Eros was born on Titan where he is the son of Mentor. Where Eros serves as the superhero Starfox, he is opposed by his mad brother Thanos, played by Josh Brolin in the MCU, much like the rest of the universe. He has the power to psychically control other people’s emotions. He would go on to become a member of the Avengers and Dark Guardians.

When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast also includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The story is by Ryan Firpo & Matthew K. Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is now in theaters.

