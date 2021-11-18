Jamie Dornan Has Met With Marvel Studios

Jamie Dornan is having quite the 2021. The actor appeared in the hit comedy Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, and is now receiving praise for his work in Kenneth Branagh’s newest film, Belfast, which could give Dornan an Oscar nomination. Well, it looks like Marvel Studios wants to take advantage of his rising status.

Dornan recently spoke with the New York Times about his acting career and highlighted his past, present, and possibly future roles. The actor revealed that he recently met with Marvel Studios and head honcho Kevin Feige about a mystery project and/or role.

“Dornan is open about the movies he covets, and he has met with the Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige about donning a cape and tights.”

Marvel Studios frequently meets with actors and filmmakers to gauge interest in their upcoming projects John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have both reportedly met with the studio about possible roles and/or projects.

While it might take a couple of years, something tells us we’ll be seeing Dornan in the MCU. Who he could play remains to be seen, but fans have shared in the past that he could make an excellent Wolverine in a future X-Men/mutants project, something Marvel is clearly gearing up to introduce in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also fits the prototype for Nova, maybe he met for a role in Fantastic Four.

What role do you think Dornan met and would be perfect for? Let us know and we will continue to watch this space for any future updates.

