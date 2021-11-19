Disney+ Has Had The Most Expansion Growth of Any Streamer Since 2020

While Netflix remains the streaming juggernaut, Disney+ is on its tail. During Disney+ Day last week, The Walt Disney Company announced that the streamer had hit 118.1 million subscribers worldwide as of its fourth quarter of 2021.

According to JustWatch, Disney+ has had the most rapid expansion since the beginning of 2020. In 91% of the countries that offer Disney+ or Hotstar, Disney+ has grown the most out of any streaming services in the past two years. This marks a growth in the service’s subscriber base of around 92 million since the start of the fiscal year of 2020. The service launched in November 2019 and by the company’s first fiscal quarter of 2020 had already amassed more than 26.5 million subscribers.

Image: JustWatch

The numbers are expected to rise rapidly with new content coming in the next year with exclusive titles such as Hawkeye, The Book of Boba Fett, Disenchanted, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Hocus Pocus 2, Ms. Marvel, Pinocchio, Hocus Pocus 2, Andor, and that just a handful of what’s to come. Disney+ Day also offered a sneak peek of what’s to come beyond 2022, and next year’s D23 Expo is expected to bring tons of new announcements and sneak peeks.

