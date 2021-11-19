Scarlett Johansson Reteaming With Kevin Feige For Secret Marvel Project

Scarlett Johansson‘s time as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow came to an end earlier this in Black Widow. However, her time with Marvel Studios seems to be far from finished. During a special event where Johansson was honored with the American Cinematheque Award, Kevin Feige revealed his plans to reteam with Johansson on a mystery project.

“We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer,” Feige said from the stage of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Read: Exclusive: Taika Waititi to Direct Disney’s ‘Tower of Terror’

The news comes on the heels of a crazy summer for the actress, Scarlett Johansson’s attempt to sue Disney for how they handled the release of Black Widow. Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney claiming the company’s release of the film simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters was a breach of contract. Johansson’s contract included a portion of her salary being tied into the box office performance of the film. She alleged that the release on Disney+ impacted her salary she could earn from the film. In response, Disney said her lawsuit showed a “callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic”. The company also stated that Johansson already received $20 million for the film and that “the release of ‘Black Widow’ on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date”.

The news sparked others to possibly looking into suing such as Emma Stone for Cruella, but Disney was able to quickly navigate the storm. Johansson and Disney were able to find a resolution and the actress is currently attached to star and produce in the studios’ Tower of Terror movie.

Watch: The DisInsider Show- Episode Sixty Six

As for the project in question, it is very unlikely it is a project that has already been announced. I find it unlikely Scarlett Johansson would star as a brand new character after playing Romanoff for over 10 years. I’d imagine this new project will be writing, producing, or directing credit.

Stick with The DisInsider as we continue to update this story as new information becomes available. Also let us know what you think may be going on here.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related