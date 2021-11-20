Disneyland to Test Standby Rise of the Resistance

For fans who have not been able to ride Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge, may be in some luck. According to the OC Register, the attraction will test a hybrid standby and virtual queue beginning Monday, November 22.

The popular attraction will begin the day with a standby queue and if wait times begin to rise, which I’d imagine they will, they will move to a virtual queue, if needed. That said, it is possible a virtual queue will not be needed at all. It will become a day-by-day situation.

Guests are encouraged to check the Disneyland app at 7am to see if the virtual queue will be activated prior to park open. If the Rise of the Resistance opens with standby and moves to virtual queue later in the day, guests would need to be inside Disneyland to join the virtual queue.

This is the second attraction at the Disneyland Resort to make this move. Last month, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure made the move to standby and virtual queue’s. You can check out our review for that attraction here.

