Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Not a Part of the MCU

This weekend, Disney Parks revealed their newest attraction Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open at EPOCT next Summer. The attraction brings back the stars from the hit Marvel Studios franchise including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, and Glenn Close. However, today, it has been revealed the storyline for attraction does not take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director James Gunn shared the news to his Twitter account. Gunn says that there are no hints to be gained from the attraction poster because Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is in “its own universe” and not part of the MCU.

It’s in its own universe — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 20, 2021

This is not Vol 3 – it is Cosmic Rewind, which is its own thing. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 20, 2021

At D23 Japan in 2018, it was confirmed that the ride would be one of the world’s longest enclosed roller coasters and that the ride would open in 2021. However, it was delayed to 2022 as part of the park’s 40th-anniversary celebration, which is part of Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration, since the opening was postponed indefinitely following the closure of the park due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking for a place to establish a peaceful connection to Earth, and at the suggestion of nostalgic Epcot fan Peter Quill, the planet Xandar and its Nova Corps have decided to establish Epcot’s first “Other-World Showcase” Pavilion. For their presentation, they have decided to focus on deep space travel, with an elaborate planetarium called the “Galaxarium” serving as a way to give guests a look at the formation of the universe as well as offering a hyperjump visit to Xandar. However, our field trip to Xandar is interrupted by the Guardians and chaos ensues as they and the guests are sent back in time to witness the Big Bang.

