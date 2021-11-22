Keanu Reeves Wants To Join The MCU

A few months back it was revealed that Keanu Reeves had turned down the titular role in Sony’s upcoming Kraven the Hunter film. While it’s unclear what the circumstances may have been resulting in his rejection of the role, in a recent interview with Esquire, he made it abundantly clear that he would still like to get in on some of the action the superhero genre has to offer.

Sitting down with Esquire to promote the highly anticipated fourth entry in The Matrix franchise, The Matrix: Resurrections, Reeves responded to several online rumors about his potential involvement in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Rather than confirm or deny any of those rumors though, he simply said, “It would be an honor.”

“There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that,” he added, going on to compare the franchise itself a “Marvel-verse.”

Even though it appears that he may not currently be involved in any talks with the studio, there’s always a chance the actor is playing coy.

On the off-chance he’s not, at the very least it seems like he’s more interested in what Marvel’s doing than how Sony is trying to join in.

Hopefully, Kevin Feige and company are listening/have listened because, in case it isn’t insanely obvious, the man would make a perfect Ghost Rider.

You can check out the full interview down below!

SOURCE: Esquire

