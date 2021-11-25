‘The Marvels’ Wraps Principal Photography

Marvel Studios has wrapped principle photography on their upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels. Members of the crew took to Instagram to share the news.
The images feature a clapperboard signed by the production crew and a production jacket. Both images share the captions that production has wrapped. Take q look at the images below via Captain Marvel News.
Read: That’s A Wrap For ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’
The highly-anticipated sequel will see the return of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. She will be joined by Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau, who was introduced in this year’s WandaVision, with Lashana Lynch rumored to return as well. Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan (who is set to be introduced in the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvellater this year.), and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. They will also be joined by Zawe Ashton in unknown villainous role, and Seo Jun Park, also in an unknown role. There are rumors that Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg will return.
The film is expected to be connected to both Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion, both to debut on Disney+ over the next year.
The film is directed by The Candyman’s Nia DaCosta. Megan McDonnell, wrote the script, hot after her success on WandaVision. Details on the project are being kept under wraps.
The Marvels is scheduled to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.
More Stories
The Daily Bugle Gets an Official TikTok Account
That’s A Wrap For ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’
‘Hawkeye’ Review: Bullseye! Marvel Shoots and Scores!