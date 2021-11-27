Leia Said Knock You Out: Fantastic Star Wars Fan Edit Slaps

With footage placed over LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out,” Velmorfilm’s edit is the perfect antidote for too much turkey….

Back in the day, as I prepared to use my official Joe Weider weight bench, I would put on the one rap album in the house – LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

Mixed in with my Rocky soundtrack compilation, it just said “gym” to me (and was a heckuva lot easier to exercise to than Billy Joel or Boston).

LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

Star Wars Edit: Leia Said Knock You Out

And today, as I try to break through my tryptophan-induced lethargy, the song, now paired with some of the best scenes from Star Wars might just get me on the treadmill.

Starting as it does in the Episode VII Millennium Falcon cockpit, with both Rey and Finn speaking to themselves saying, “I can do this. I can do this…” the video jumps into hyperspace with James Todd Smith announcing, “Don’t call it a comeback! I’ve been here for years.”

That is very much a perfect sentiment for Star Wars fans, watching other cinematic universes rise (MCU) and fall (Potterverse), it reminds viewers exactly what can be found in a “galaxy far, far away….”

Have a look:

Note the Rey-roar featured prominently. That’s one of the coolest facets of this saga-sized trailer.

The different species, genders, and eras featured make it a perfect way to start your day.

I noticed the clip when StarWars.com’s Krystina Arielle posted:

Nice job, Olivia.

“This Sparks Joy,” indeed.

Maybe I’ll put the ol’ treadmill on an incline today.

Get to work. #MTFBWY

About Post Author John Bishop A graduate of Boston U. and Northeastern University, John Bishop, became the beat reporter for BostonBruins.com before the Boston Bruins 2006-07 NHL hockey season. While with the Black & Gold, “^BISH” traveled North America and Europe to cover the team’s every move via laptop, blog, and smartphone. The co-author of two books, “Bygone Boston” and “Full 60 to History: The Inside Story of the 2011 Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins,” John also covered the XXI Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver in 2010 and the Bs 2011 Stanley Cup championship run and banner raising before taking a faculty/communications position at a prep school outside Boston in 2013. He lives with his wife Andrea, and sons Jack, Scott, and Luke, in central Massachusetts. See author's posts

Related