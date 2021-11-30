‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Ticket Pre-Sales Biggest Since ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The hype is real for Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the box office hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic numbers yet, the newest film from Sony/Marvel Studios is looking to be the biggest film since theaters slowly began to reopen last Summer.

In its first day of pre-sales yesterday on Fandango, Spider-Man: No Way Home has already beat that of major films since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, a film that would go on to have the biggest domestic opening of all time with $357.1 million. It beat out Black Widows’ pre-sale numbers in just two hours, a film that previously held the online ticket retailer’s best record of 2021.

The first-day presales for Spider-Man: No Way Home are higher than those for pre-pandemic titles such as Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to open to well over $100 million domestically, easily putting it in the top five highest box office openings for the month of December. Some insiders now believe the film can easily gross north of $225 million in its opening.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the UK on December 15, 2021, and on December 17, 2021, in North America.

