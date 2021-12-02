New International Posters For ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Released

Just in time for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios has released three new international posters.

The posters feature Electro, Doc Ock and Green Goblin, which are all confirmed for the film.

It’s very interesting that they released each iteration’s big villain across these three posters. The Spider-Man in the posters is obviously Tom Holland; however, after the films release, I’m sure we’ll get these posters domestically with each Spider-Man being showcased.

Take a look down below!

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the UK on December 15, 2021, and on December 17, 2021, in North America.

