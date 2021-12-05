Kevin Feige Casually Confirms The Return Of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil

For those who have been vigorously keeping up with all the rumors and leaks for the past year, aside from the heavily speculated return of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the new Spider-Man film, No Way Home, there’s another beloved character fans expect to show up too. That character is Daredevil. Not just any Daredevil though, but Charlie Cox’s iteration of the hero from Netflix’s titular hit series.

After it was reported by Murphy’s Multiverse last year that Cox was going to reprise his role in the MCU, in a recent interview with Cinemablend, Kevin Feige finally let the flood gates open and admitted that Cox’s character is certainly going to appear in the near future.

More specifically, he said, “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

After months of playing coy, the man with the iron cap finally just admitted one of the studio’s many upcoming surprises.

Now, while fans finally have some serious concrete proof that the character is coming, it’s unclear he will follow the previous series’ continuity or if the Mutliverse will be used as a reason to give him a brand new origin. We’ll just have to see.

It is heavily believed that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk a.k.a Kingpin will also return from the Netflix series and might even be the big baddie everyone keeps alluding to in Disney’s new Hawkeye series. Echo’s ties to him in the comics and that scary hand that pinched her cheeks in episode 3 only heightened audience suspicion. Unlike Cox and Daredevil, however, his appearance is unconfirmed.

SOURCE: Murphy’s Multiverse, CinemaBlend

Related