Marvel Contest Of Champions Unveils Roadmap For 2022, Teases MCU Crossovers

The popular mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions is entering its seventh year in 2022. To celebrate the occasion, its developers published a video teasing every single upcoming event players can expect to see over the next 12 months.

In addition to crossovers and tie-ins for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the long-awaited arrival of Galactus was also confirmed.

How will his presence impact the Battle Realm though? We’ll just have to see.

You can check out the full video down below!

Developed and published by Kabam in 2014, the free-to-play 1v1 fighting game is strongly based on the events of the limited comic book series Contest of Champions, where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (and villains) were enlisted to compete in competition to save the entire universe. The game currently consists of 200 playable characters ranging from Iron Man to Spider-Ham and even Cosmic Ghost Rider.

