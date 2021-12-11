New Poster For ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Reveals a New Look at Jane Foster’s Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in post production and while we have yet to see any official footage, a new promotional poster has dropped giving a good look at some of the characters.

The promotional poster, which you can see below via @lovethundernews, gives our first look at Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster rocking the Thor attire. Also, if you look real close, they gave Korg a mustache.

A poster for Thor: Love and Thunder has surfaced online! pic.twitter.com/Lc5uSeTY6n — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) December 11, 2021

The film is directed by Taika Waititi, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, and also stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, alongside Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher. Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel will also appear.

Additionally, Waititi reprises his role as Korg. Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and Luke Hemsworth also reprise their roles as Asgardian actors playing Loki, Odin, and Thor, respectively, from Thor: Ragnarok, alongside Melissa McCarthy as an actress playing Hela and Ben Falcone in an undisclosed role. Russell Crowe also has a cameo appearance as Zeus, the king of the Olympians, based on the Greek mythologicaldeity of the same name. Singer Jenny Morris and actor Simon Russell Beale have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Details on Thor: Love and Thunder are being kept under wraps. However, Waititi said the film would adapt elements from Jason Aaron’s run on the Mighty Thor comic book, which sees Portman’s character Jane Foster take on the mantle and powers of Thor whilst suffering from cancer.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 8, 2022

