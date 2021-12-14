New Episodes of ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ Streaming January 19 on Disney+

Today, Disney+ announced five new episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, from National Geographic, will be available to stream on Wednesday, January 19, exclusively on Disney+. In this final installment of the second season, Jeff brings viewers back to uncover secrets behind seemingly familiar topics and objects like motorcycles, backyards, puzzles, birthdays, and tiny things.

Over the course of five new episodes, Jeff’s sense of wonderment and insatiable appetite for learning takes him from coast to coast to meet with a new cast of fantastic characters. Passionate fans, experts, and scientists share new insights to discover how these everyday marvels have shaped the world in which we live.

The following episodes stream on Disney+ January 19:

Puzzles: Jeff puts his brain to the test as he embarks on an adventure with some bona fide geniuses to discover our fascination with puzzles. From working with a team of escape room enthusiasts and landing planes to a wild jazz improvisation session with Shimon, a marimba-playing robot, Jeff discovers how puzzles are more than just a hobby; they are the means through which we solve some of life’s greatest problems.

Backyards: Jeff measures perfectly manicured lawns and sets sail with swashbuckling pirates before scaling some of the tallest trees in the world and linking up with the Wood Wide Web. Along the way, Jeff also helps a community garden and discovers how nurturing nature helps plants and humans to grow together.

Birthdays: Jeff unwraps the weird and wacky ways we celebrate birthdays. From attending a heart-warming birthday party to partaking in some daredevil deeds with a septuagenarian, Jeff discovers why these special days are so memorable while making memories of his own … by walking across burning hot coals.

Tiny Things: Jeff Goldblum grabs his magnifying glass for a close-up at our love of tiny things. From discovering how LEGOs help kids to be adults and adults to be kids to cooking a gourmet meal for a panel of discerning judges and diving for some marvelous microorganisms, Jeff reveals there’s more to small stuff than toys and cuteness. These miniatures actually shape the world around us.

Motorcycles: Jeff challenges preconceived notions of bikers. From a cliché-busting all-woman club to the cutting-edge customization of electric motorcycles and the awe-inspiring journeys of one disabled motorcycling champion, Jeff will help us appreciate the freedom of the road. Liberty is truly an inclusive state of mind!



The first batch of episodes from The World According to Jeff Goldblum season two premiered on November 12, 2021, in celebration of Disney+ Day, covering the topics of monsters, magic, dance, dogs, and fireworks.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum is produced by Nutopia for National Geographic. Jeff Goldblum and Keith Addis are executive producers for the series. For Nutopia, Jane Root, Sara Brailsford, and Arif Nurmohamed are executive producers, and John Hodgson is co-executive producer. Matt Renner and Chris Kugelman serve as executive producers for National Geographic.

