Galactic Gift List: Add Star Wars Complete Vehicles

To whoever is reading this, please send me a copy of this book….

Straight up: This is a sincere plea. I would like to see this under my tree. Star Wars Complete Vehicles by Pablo Hidalgo and Jason Fry is updated and necessary and I want it.

Did I mention I want this book?

Jumping aboard the Millennium Falcon is every Star Wars fan’s dream… no matter the age. Books you know they’ll love. https://t.co/g12INznN6d #StarWars pic.twitter.com/UyQQ1iZ9FQ — DK Books US (@dkpublishing) December 19, 2021

Anyway, the boilerplate states:

More than 100 magnificent cross-section artworks bring the vehicles of Star Wars to life. New cross-sections, amazing detail, and comprehensive text make this the ultimate reference to the craft of a galaxy far, far away….

SEE

– Poe Dameron’s X-wing in action

– The terrifying power of Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced x1

– Obi-Wan Kenobi’s fast and agile Jedi starfighter

DISCOVER

– The inner workings of Rey’s speeder

– The advanced technology of the Rebel Alliance’s U-wing

– The devastating weaponry of the Death Star

EXPLORE

– The famous corridors of the Millennium Falcon

– The brutal design of the Knights of Ren’s Night Buzzard

– The mighty and fearsome Final Order Star Destroyer

Perfect for Star Wars fans of all ages, the Star Wars Complete Vehicles revised and updated edition for 2020 brings vehicles spanning the complete Star Wars saga to life.

Including technical read-outs, information for weapons, crew, manufacturer, and more this Star Wars book is the ideal gift for both adults and children.

Take a look, peeps.

Front cover. Image: DK Books.

Back cover, featuring AT-AT.

First Order Drop Ship

Death Star cutaway image.

Nemodian ship.

AT-M6, as seen in The Last Jedi.

Republic Clone Trooper drop ship.

The Millennium Falcon.

Boba Fett’s Slave I.

Oh, and remember all the bantha poodoo regarding Boba Fett’s ship being renamed? Well. It looks like that was a social media creation.

Regardless, I am still hoping to see this book arrive at my “desert” dwelling this holiday season.

About Post Author John Bishop A graduate of Boston U. and Northeastern University, John Bishop, became the beat reporter for BostonBruins.com before the Boston Bruins 2006-07 NHL hockey season. While with the Black & Gold, “^BISH” traveled North America and Europe to cover the team’s every move via laptop, blog, and smartphone. The co-author of two books, “Bygone Boston” and “Full 60 to History: The Inside Story of the 2011 Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins,” John also covered the XXI Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver in 2010 and the Bs 2011 Stanley Cup championship run and banner raising before taking a faculty/communications position at a prep school outside Boston in 2013. He lives with his wife Andrea, and sons Jack, Scott, and Luke, in central Massachusetts. See author's posts

Related