‘Death on the Nile’ Suspect Posters Debut

To celebrate the upcoming release of 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile exclusively in theaters on February 11, 2022, and begin the one-month countdown, the studio has released a special look at the tale of passion and jealousy directed by and starring five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh.

In addition, the first set of character posters of the all-star ensemble cast of suspects have also been revealed:

Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love. Kenneth Branagh, back as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, is joined by Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Death on the Nile, which reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Filmed with 65mm Panavision cameras in late 2019, Death on the Nile transports audiences to the 1930s, recreating many of the locations that served as inspiration for Christie’s glamorous, high society thriller.

