Octavia E. Butler’s ‘Kindred’ Gets Series Order at FX

FX Productions has given a full series order to Kindred with Pulitzer Prize-nominee Branden Jacobs-Jenkins acting as writer and showrunner.

Based upon Octavia E. Butler’s 1979, Kindred follows Dana, a Black woman who finds herself travelling back and forth in time from her modern-day Los Angeles life to an 1815 Maryland plantation.

Mallori Johnson will lead the new adaptation of ‘Kindred’.

FX Productions ordered a pilot in March 2021, which Janicza Bravo directed. The series will star Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, and newcomer Mallori Johnson as Dana.

The series will be produced by Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel’s Protozoa Pictures.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

