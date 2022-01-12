Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’ Arrives on Disney+

Disney+ debuted a new TV spot to celebrate Marvel Studios’ Eternals, which begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ today. Watch the new TV spot and meet the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest team of superheroes.

Eternals joins 13 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, which gives subscribers more picture with an expanded aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience at home (content availability varies by region). More information about IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ is available here.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Read: Marvel Taps Laura Donnelly to Star in the ‘Werewolf Halloween Special’ For Disney+

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel) as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden (Cinderella) as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead) as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee (Train to Busan) as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek (Frida) as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie (Maleficent) as the fierce warrior Thena.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.

Image: Marvel Studios

